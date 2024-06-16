DPO Kohat pays surprise visit to Kohat Jail

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Muhammad Umar Khan along with a team of senior officials, on Sunday made a surprised visit to Kohat District Jail to assess the security arrangements and the facilities provided to the inmates.

During the visit, the DPO conducted a thorough inspection of both internal and external security measures, scrutinizing the jail administration's efforts to ensure prisoner safety amidst heightened security concerns.

The review also extended to the surrounding area, with a meticulous examination of security layers within the jail premises.