Open Menu

DPO Kohat Pays Surprise Visit To Shakardara

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 07:38 PM

DPO Kohat pays surprise visit to shakardara

District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Muhammad Umar Khan on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the region to boost security and public trust in the remote area of Shakardara

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Muhammad Umar Khan on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the region to boost security and public trust in the remote area of Shakardara.

According to DPO Office, During the visit, Muhammad Umar Khan conducted a thorough inspection of checkpoints, police posts, and sensitive locations including the oil and gas field on the border with Punjab's Mianwali district.

He assessed security arrangements and reviewed the performance of the local police in both administrative and investigative sectors.

Emphasizing the importance of public service, DPO Khan examined police records and issued clear instructions to the staff, stressing the need for courteous and professional conduct towards the public. The visit aimed to strengthen security and improve public service delivery in the region.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Police Punjab Oil Visit Kohat Mianwali Border Gas

Recent Stories

IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gan ..

IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gandapur

15 minutes ago
 Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam ..

Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam, Berlin

15 minutes ago
 MCF purchases new machinery

MCF purchases new machinery

15 minutes ago
 UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossing ..

UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossings be re-opened

15 minutes ago
 China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded

China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded

15 minutes ago
 FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model ro ..

FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model roads

20 minutes ago
Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit c ..

Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit concludes

20 minutes ago
 Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during ..

Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year

20 minutes ago
 Passport fees update: Check latest details here

Passport fees update: Check latest details here

36 minutes ago
 Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

20 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

20 minutes ago
 229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts

229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan