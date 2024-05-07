DPO Kohat pays surprise visit to shakardara

District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Muhammad Umar Khan on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the region to boost security and public trust in the remote area of Shakardara

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Muhammad Umar Khan on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the region to boost security and public trust in the remote area of Shakardara.

According to DPO Office, During the visit, Muhammad Umar Khan conducted a thorough inspection of checkpoints, police posts, and sensitive locations including the oil and gas field on the border with Punjab's Mianwali district.

He assessed security arrangements and reviewed the performance of the local police in both administrative and investigative sectors.

Emphasizing the importance of public service, DPO Khan examined police records and issued clear instructions to the staff, stressing the need for courteous and professional conduct towards the public. The visit aimed to strengthen security and improve public service delivery in the region.

APP/azq/378