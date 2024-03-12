Open Menu

DPO Kohat Pays Visit To Different Police Stations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) District Police Officer Kohat Muhammad Umar Khan Tuesday visited Police Station Cantt and City and checked the documentary records besides meeting the officials there.

During the visit, the DPO also made a detailed review of the security arrangements of the Police Stations as well as the cleanliness situation.

The DPO inspected the weapons and other equipment with the policemen on security duty at the main gates and watchtowers of the Police Stations.

The District Police Chief Muhammad Umar Khan strongly urged the security personnel to use bullet proof vest helmets while on duty. The DPO issued clear instructions to the police personnel regarding custody of weapons and taking proper precautions in security duties.

APP/arq/ijz

