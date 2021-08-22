UrduPoint.com

DPO Kohat Thanks All Stakeholders For Peaceful Muharram

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 01:50 PM

DPO Kohat thanks all stakeholders for peaceful Muharram

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Khalid Sohail, on Sunday, thanked all-stakeholders for their cooperation for observation Muharram-ul-Harram with full sacred passion and fervour in peaceful atmosphere.

This he said while talking to media men here Sunday.

Thanks to the cooperation and unity of all stakeholders, the enemy's intentions failed and Ashura Muharram was ensured peacefully, DPO said.

District Police Chief Sohail Khalid said, under security measures, check posts were set up across the district and mourning processions were monitored electronically.

"We also thank the citizens for their full cooperation on security arrangements and restrictions," he said, adding, during the 10th of Muharram, the elders of all sects gave an exemplary demonstration of inter-Muslim unity which is commendable."

Related Topics

Police Kohat Sunday Media All Unity Foods Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 211.4 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 211.4 million

1 hour ago
 India announces 30,948 COVID-19 cases

India announces 30,948 COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
 Australia&#039;s lockdown to remain after announci ..

Australia&#039;s lockdown to remain after announcing 914 cases

3 hours ago
 China reports 32 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

China reports 32 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Local Press: Golden Visa to recognise those who sh ..

Local Press: Golden Visa to recognise those who share UAEâ€™s humanitarian visio ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.