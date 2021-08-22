DPO Kohat thanks all stakeholders for peaceful Muharram

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Khalid Sohail, on Sunday, thanked all-stakeholders for their cooperation for observation Muharram-ul-Harram with full sacred passion and fervour in peaceful atmosphere.

This he said while talking to media men here Sunday.

Thanks to the cooperation and unity of all stakeholders, the enemy's intentions failed and Ashura Muharram was ensured peacefully, DPO said.

District Police Chief Sohail Khalid said, under security measures, check posts were set up across the district and mourning processions were monitored electronically.

"We also thank the citizens for their full cooperation on security arrangements and restrictions," he said, adding, during the 10th of Muharram, the elders of all sects gave an exemplary demonstration of inter-Muslim unity which is commendable."