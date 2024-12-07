DPO Kohat visits police line

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) District Police Officer Kohat Zahidullah Khan on Saturday paid a detailed visit to the police line.

The DPO checked the quality of food in the police line's daily newspaper, offices, armoury, canteen and visited the residential barracks and reviewed the available facilities.

During the visit, District Police Officer Muhammad Zahidullah inspected the security and cleanliness situation of the police line and issued instructions to take further steps for the welfare of the police personnel. Other concerned police officers also accompanied the DPO during the visit to the police line.

