DPO Kohat visits police stations, checks records

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Muhammad Sulaiman on Sunday made a surprise visit to police stations in Billi Tang and Gumbat areas of Kohat district.

He made a detailed inspection of the offices of the police stations, armories, malkhanas, lockups and residential barracks. The DPO also checked all the records of the police stations and directed the concerned police authorities to maintain the documentary records correctly.

Meanwhile in the Jungle Khel area of Kohat, police arrested four people on charges of aerial firing; weapons found in their possession were also taken into custody.

In another report, Lachi Police arrested an accused involved in a murder case. SHO Lachi Tariq Mehmood along with the police team detained accused Noorul Bashar, a resident of Pelosi Banda in an operation.

The Police also recovered weapon used in murder from the possession of the arrested accused and a case was registered against him. After killing a local resident, the accused was fleeing when the police intercepted him.