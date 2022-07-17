UrduPoint.com

DPO Kohat Visits Police Stations, Checks Records

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2022 | 04:20 PM

DPO Kohat visits police stations, checks records

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Muhammad Sulaiman on Sunday made a surprise visit to police stations in Billi Tang and Gumbat areas of Kohat district.

He made a detailed inspection of the offices of the police stations, armories, malkhanas, lockups and residential barracks. The DPO also checked all the records of the police stations and directed the concerned police authorities to maintain the documentary records correctly.

Meanwhile in the Jungle Khel area of Kohat, police arrested four people on charges of aerial firing; weapons found in their possession were also taken into custody.

In another report, Lachi Police arrested an accused involved in a murder case. SHO Lachi Tariq Mehmood along with the police team detained accused Noorul Bashar, a resident of Pelosi Banda in an operation.

The Police also recovered weapon used in murder from the possession of the arrested accused and a case was registered against him. After killing a local resident, the accused was fleeing when the police intercepted him.

Related Topics

Murder Police Visit Kohat Sunday All From Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

7 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

15 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

15 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

15 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.