DPO Kohat Visits Polling Stations In Jarma

Published March 31, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Muhammad Suleiman visited various polling stations set up for election process in Jarma and reviewed the security arrangements.

The DPO was accompanied by SP Investigation Syed Inayat Ali Shah, ASP Sadar Circle Osama Amin Cheema and other police officials.

During a visit to polling stations, the district police chief met tribal leaders and also met polling staff.

Kohat District Police Officer Muhammad Suleiman met duty police personnel and issued important instructions on safety and precautionary measures.

