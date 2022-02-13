UrduPoint.com

DPO Kohat Visits Polling Stations In Jawaki Area

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 04:00 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) ::District Police Officer Muhammad Suleiman Sunday visited various polling stations in Jawaki area of Dara Adamkhel, a tribal sub-division here.

During the visit SP Investigation Syed Inayat Ali Shah and other police officials also accompanied the DPO, during the visit to the polling station, the District Police Chief met tribal leaders and also met the staff, encouraged the on-duty police personnel and gave them important instructions on safety and precautionary measures.

The DPO reiterated its commitment to complete the polling process in a peaceful and transparent manner.

