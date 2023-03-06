UrduPoint.com

DPO Kurram Directs Strict Surveillance Over Anti-social Elements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Kurram, Mohammad Imran has directed police personnel to keep anti-social elements under strict surveillance and take action against them under an effective procedure.

He issued these directives to police personnel during his visit to far-flung and sensitive police check posts in Central Kurram on Monday.

During the visit, the DPO reviewed security arrangements around the check posts and issued directives to personnel deployed there.

He also directed police to monitor the movement of all suspects and further urged them to all keep in view their own protection and use bulletproof jackets and helmets for the sake of their own security.

The DPO has also met with Wing Commander 111 Wing Colonel Saad Siraj and discussed security and other issues with him in detail.

Similarly, the DPO also visited the under-construction Police Station Central Kurram (Sewak) and inspected its various parts, reviewed the progress on construction work. Besides, directing the timely completion of the remaining work, he has also urged for the use of best and quality material in it.

More Stories From Pakistan

