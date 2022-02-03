UrduPoint.com

DPO Kurram Distributes 'Body Cam Recorder' Among Police Officials

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Kurram, Arbab Shafiullah on Thursday distributed 'Body Cam Recorder' and memory cards among traffic police officials and Madadgar Force.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that Body Cam Recorders were distributed to eliminate corruption and evaluate the performance and behavior of police workers during duty.

He said that workers of Madadgar Force are also provided devices to observe officials deputed in police stations.

The DPO said that devices would also help checking veracity of complaints lodged by people against behavior of police and added that these devices can record videos and audios of police workers that would save for future checking and evaluation.

