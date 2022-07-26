UrduPoint.com

DPO Kurram Reviews Security Measures For Muharram

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2022 | 09:21 PM

DPO Kurram reviews security measures for Muharram

District Police Officer (DPO) Arbab Shafiullah here on Tuesday directed police officials to ensure maintenance of peace during Muharram-ul-Haram and to sweep Imambargahs and routes of mourner processions by bomb disposal squad

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Arbab Shafiullah here on Tuesday directed police officials to ensure maintenance of peace during Muharram-ul-Haram and to sweep Imambargahs and routes of mourner processions by bomb disposal squad.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting held to finalize security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram that was attended by all the divisional superintendents of police, station head officers besides other concerned staff members.

The meeting was informed about the measures taken by the district police including establishment of control room, deployment of security staff, installation of cameras, and monitoring of the routes and sensitive places during Muharram.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO directed removal of hurdles from routes and finalizing a plan for monitoring of localities on procession routes. He urged police officials to avoid religious discussions and follow a comprehensive strategy to maintain peace in Muharram.

Meanwhile, the district administration under section 144 imposed ban on use of tinted glasses in vehicles, misuse of loud-speakers and hate speeches. It was said that the violators of the ban would be dealt, accordingly and no one would be allowed to enter imambargahs without search.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Army Promotion Board promotes 32 brigadiers to maj ..

Army Promotion Board promotes 32 brigadiers to major generals

50 seconds ago
 EU to cut Russian gas use as missiles strike Ukrai ..

EU to cut Russian gas use as missiles strike Ukraine

51 seconds ago
 Foolproof security arrangements top priority: Comm ..

Foolproof security arrangements top priority: Commissioner

54 seconds ago
 16 more report positive for corona in Balochistan

16 more report positive for corona in Balochistan

56 seconds ago
 Iraq to free Briton jailed in antiquities case: la ..

Iraq to free Briton jailed in antiquities case: lawyer

35 minutes ago
 International Islamic University to hold admission ..

International Islamic University to hold admission expo on July 28

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.