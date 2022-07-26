DPO Kurram reviews security measures for Muharram

District Police Officer (DPO) Arbab Shafiullah here on Tuesday directed police officials to ensure maintenance of peace during Muharram-ul-Haram and to sweep Imambargahs and routes of mourner processions by bomb disposal squad

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Arbab Shafiullah here on Tuesday directed police officials to ensure maintenance of peace during Muharram-ul-Haram and to sweep Imambargahs and routes of mourner processions by bomb disposal squad.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting held to finalize security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram that was attended by all the divisional superintendents of police, station head officers besides other concerned staff members.

The meeting was informed about the measures taken by the district police including establishment of control room, deployment of security staff, installation of cameras, and monitoring of the routes and sensitive places during Muharram.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO directed removal of hurdles from routes and finalizing a plan for monitoring of localities on procession routes. He urged police officials to avoid religious discussions and follow a comprehensive strategy to maintain peace in Muharram.

Meanwhile, the district administration under section 144 imposed ban on use of tinted glasses in vehicles, misuse of loud-speakers and hate speeches. It was said that the violators of the ban would be dealt, accordingly and no one would be allowed to enter imambargahs without search.