DPO Kurram visits border check posts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) of Kurram district, Abdul Samad Khan, visited the police stations and check posts in far-flung areas of the central Kurram, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The areas which were visited by the DPO included Police Lines at Sadda and various police stations and check posts in Lower Central and Upper Kurram and Pak-Afghan border at Teri Mangal, Koi, Khar Lachi, Torsa, Roza and police stations of lower and upper Kurram.

He was accompanied by DSP Central Kurram, Inayat Khan, Sub-Inspector Saleem Shah, Security Incharge Iftikhar Hussain, and others.

The DPO reviewed the security of police stations and police lines and directed the police personnel to remain alert.

He also checked the official record of all police stations and also visited the residential barracks, guard posts, and other sections.

He further directed the Muharars of police stations and police lines that these facilities are like houses, therefore, keeping them clean and neat is their responsibility. Similarly, he said that compiling the record of the official documents and equipment and assets is also their responsibility.

He also issued special directives to the personnel deployed at Pak-Afghan border at Mangal Koi and Khar Lachi to remain alert round the clock.