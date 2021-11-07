DPO Kurram visits Pak-Afghan border at Kharlachi

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Kurram, Arbab Shafiullah Jan Sunday paid a surprise visit to Kharlachi, Pak-Afghan border and adjacent areas to review security arrangements.

He visited Torsa Check Post, Ali Mangla Piwar, Gidu Check Post, Hoshira Ali Mohammad Check Post and other localities and reviewed security arrangements.

DPO also met police personnel deployed on duty at the check posts and gave them detailed briefing regarding effectively combating the unpleasant situation.

He also issued them standing orders for remaining alert for guaranteeing the protection of the people as well as their own and performing their professional duties with honesty and devotion.

He also directed the police personnel for strict vigilance of all suspected vehicles, persons and strangers. He also directed to wear a bullet-proof jacket and helmet on duty.

He further directed the police personnel for crush the people involved in criminal activities and utilization of all available resources for the purpose.