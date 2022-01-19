DPO Kurram visits various check posts, review security arrangements

District Police Officer (DPO) Kurram, Arbab Shafiullah Wednesday visited various check posts including Torsa, Peward, Geedu, Said Mahmood and others to review security arrangements

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Kurram, Arbab Shafiullah Wednesday visited various check posts including Torsa, Peward, Geedu, Said Mahmood and others to review security arrangements.

During the visit, he met with police personnel deployed on duty and local elites.

While issuing directives for adopting comprehensive precautionary measures for combating any unpleasant situation in an effective manner, he directed them to remain alert to ensure their own security and perform professional duties with honesty.

He also directed police officials to utilize all capabilities for maintaining law and order in their respective localities and dealing with miscreants with iron hands.

The DPO also directed them to take local elders and all schools of thought into confidence to resolve any issue before creation of law and order issue and indiscriminate action against anti-social elements.

On this occasion, DSP Upper Kurram, Najaf Ali, Incharge of RRF ASI Iqrar Hussain, PPI Torsa Check Post, Mehdi Hussain and PPI Geedu Check Post, Nek Nam were also present on the occasion.