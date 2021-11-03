DPO Kurrum directs policemen to ensure protection of human lives, properties

The newly appointed District Police Officer in district Kurrum, Arbab Shafiullah Jan on Wednesday assumed the charge of his office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The newly appointed District Police Officer in district Kurrum, Arbab Shafiullah Jan on Wednesday assumed the charge of his office.

Shafiullah while chairing a meeting of police officials directed to make liaison with local people and remain polite during public dealing to restore confidence of masses in police force.

He said the Primary duty of a policeman is to protect lives and properties of people and it should not be compromised.

He said as per the directives of KP IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari, it should be priority of the police personnel to provide maximum relief to people at their doorstep.

Shaifullah urged local people to cooperate with the police force in maintaining sustainable peace in the district.