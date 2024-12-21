Open Menu

DPO Lakki Marwat Directs Police To Treat Complaints Politely

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM

DPO Lakki Marwat directs police to treat complaints politely

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The newly posted district police officer (DPO), Lakki Marwat  Jawad Ishaq (PSP) has assumed the charge of his office and started official duties.

The Lakki Marwat police presented guard of honour to the newly posted DPO upon arrival to the office.

The DPO laid floral wreath on the martyrs monument and offered Fateha.

During meeting with senior police officers and staff, the DPO said that law and order, supremacy of merit and better service delivery to masses was his top priority in the district and directed the police officers and jawans to serve people with complete dedication.

He further directed the police to treat women and others complainants politely and vowed to adopt zero tolerance against corruption and negligence of duties.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Lakki Marwat Women Top Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' ..

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna

6 minutes ago
 UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual me ..

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorro ..

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow

42 minutes ago
 UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight cr ..

UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation

51 minutes ago
 Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infi ..

Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..

52 minutes ago
Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory fo ..

Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairou ..

Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germa ..

UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany

1 hour ago
 Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership i ..

Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability

1 hour ago
 PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose bil ..

PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan