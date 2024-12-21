DPO Lakki Marwat directs police to treat complaints politely

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The newly posted district police officer (DPO), Lakki Marwat Jawad Ishaq (PSP) has assumed the charge of his office and started official duties.

The Lakki Marwat police presented guard of honour to the newly posted DPO upon arrival to the office.

The DPO laid floral wreath on the martyrs monument and offered Fateha.

During meeting with senior police officers and staff, the DPO said that law and order, supremacy of merit and better service delivery to masses was his top priority in the district and directed the police officers and jawans to serve people with complete dedication.

He further directed the police to treat women and others complainants politely and vowed to adopt zero tolerance against corruption and negligence of duties.