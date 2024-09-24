DPO Lakki Marwat visits residence of martyred Sub-inspector

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer Lakki Marwat Taimoor Khan visited the house of martyred sub inspector Motabar Khan in his native village and condoled with his family.

The DPO recited Fatiha and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyr.

A Sub-Inspector was martyred during militant attacks in Lakki Marwat district last week.

The DPO during his visit assured the family members that the killers of Motabar Khan would be traced and brought to justice.

On this occasion, DPO assured his family members of continued support

and said their services would be remembered for long.