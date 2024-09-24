DPO Lakki Marwat Visits Residence Of Martyred Sub-inspector
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2024 | 07:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer Lakki Marwat Taimoor Khan visited the house of martyred sub inspector Motabar Khan in his native village and condoled with his family.
The DPO recited Fatiha and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyr.
A Sub-Inspector was martyred during militant attacks in Lakki Marwat district last week.
The DPO during his visit assured the family members that the killers of Motabar Khan would be traced and brought to justice.
On this occasion, DPO assured his family members of continued support
and said their services would be remembered for long.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tackling population explosion: A pathway to Pakistan's socio-economic stability40 seconds ago
-
Govt determined to furnish remote areas population with latest civic amenities: AJK PM46 seconds ago
-
Boot camp empowering youth on sustainable alternatives to open waste burning concludes53 seconds ago
-
Dar-ul-Madina Int'l University hosts Milad Conference1 minute ago
-
Zardari underlines importance of newspapers in supporting democracy, human rights1 minute ago
-
Hot & humid weather likely in most parts of country : PMD11 minutes ago
-
ISSI organizes book launch of Dr Junaid's “CHINA LEADS”11 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz reaches UN to attend UNGA inaugural session11 minutes ago
-
BISP signs agreements with WHO, UNICEF under Benazir Nashonuma initiative11 minutes ago
-
Khyber Medical University announces MD CAT 2024 Results21 minutes ago
-
Elections in IIOJK attempt to mislead int'l opinion on Kashmir: Altaf Wani21 minutes ago
-
All Teachers Association delegation called on Governor Kundi, assures fully support21 minutes ago