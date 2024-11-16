Open Menu

DPO Lakki Visits Police Station, Check Posts

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2024 | 08:30 PM

DPO Lakki visits police station, check posts

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Lakki Marwat Rahim Hussain visited police station and check posts and inspected the law and order situation.

The district police chief visited Saddar Police Station where he inspected the security arrangements made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents, said a police spokesman on Saturday.

The DPO also visited Dara Tung and Qubal Khel check posts and issued directions for further improvement in security arrangements at the check posts and asked the officers concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their own safety along with ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.

He asked them to keep a close watch on suspicious persons and use all available resources to maintain the law and order situation.

The DPO issued directions for further improvement in security arrangements at the police station.

He asked them to closely watch suspicious persons to maintain the law and order situation.

The DPO expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and said the bravery and courage of the Lakki Marwat police against the menace of terrorism was admirable.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Lakki Marwat Saddar All

Recent Stories

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

2 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

2 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

3 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

6 hours ago
 IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

6 hours ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

6 hours ago
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

6 hours ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

9 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan