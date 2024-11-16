DPO Lakki Visits Police Station, Check Posts
Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Lakki Marwat Rahim Hussain visited police station and check posts and inspected the law and order situation.
The district police chief visited Saddar Police Station where he inspected the security arrangements made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents, said a police spokesman on Saturday.
The DPO also visited Dara Tung and Qubal Khel check posts and issued directions for further improvement in security arrangements at the check posts and asked the officers concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their own safety along with ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.
He asked them to keep a close watch on suspicious persons and use all available resources to maintain the law and order situation.
The DPO issued directions for further improvement in security arrangements at the police station.

The DPO expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and said the bravery and courage of the Lakki Marwat police against the menace of terrorism was admirable.
