DPO lauds bravery of Dera police in war against terrorism

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood on Wednesday lauded the role and unwavering dedication of Dera police, in the war against terrorism.

The district police chief expressed these views during his visit to Yarik police station.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Circle Umar Hayyat Khan also accompanied by DPO during his visit to Dera police, said a police spokesman here.

The DPO took round of the Yarik police station and listened to the complaints of duty staff.

During briefing, the DPO was informed about the security arrangements made in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the area.

The DPO expressed satisfaction over the security measures taken by the area police station to maintain law and order there. He assured that all necessary steps would be taken to resolve the genuine issues of the police force deployed in the area to maintain peace and tranquality for the citizen.

Later, the DPO also visited different police check posts including Yarik Toll Plaza and reviewed the security for the area.

