DPO Lauds DRC Nowshera Performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) District Police Officer Nowshera, Nasir Mahmood on Wednesday visited Akora Khattak police station and praised the performance of the members dispute resolution council.

He visited different sections of the police station and checked records.

The DPO directed for improved cleanliness and facilitation of complainants.

Arshad Ahmed, Sub Divisional Police Officer also accompanied him.

The DPO commended the efforts of DRC teams in resolution of people disputes and promotion of peace and harmony.

