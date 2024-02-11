DPO lauds police for foolproof security

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran on Sunday appreciated Sargodha police for playing a key role in conducting peaceful elections in the district.

Talking to APP, he said that more than 6,000 policemen provided security to all polling stations for five National Assembly and 10 Punjab Assembly Constituencies in the district along with security forces including Rangers, army and other law enforcement agencies.

He said that he himself along with his officials remained in different constituencies and monitored the security situation. Sargoda police utilised its professional skills to provide security to voters, he added.