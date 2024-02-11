Open Menu

DPO Lauds Police For Foolproof Security

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2024 | 02:40 PM

DPO lauds police for foolproof security

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran on Sunday appreciated Sargodha police for playing a key role in conducting peaceful elections in the district.

Talking to APP, he said that more than 6,000 policemen provided security to all polling stations for five National Assembly and 10 Punjab Assembly Constituencies in the district along with security forces including Rangers, army and other law enforcement agencies.

He said that he himself along with his officials remained in different constituencies and monitored the security situation. Sargoda police utilised its professional skills to provide security to voters, he added.

Related Topics

National Assembly Army Rangers Police Sargodha Sunday All Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

20 hours ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

20 hours ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

21 hours ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

21 hours ago
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

21 hours ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

1 day ago
 Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

1 day ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

1 day ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan