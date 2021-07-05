UrduPoint.com
DPO Lauds Police For Recovering Lost Girl

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

DPO lauds police for recovering lost girl

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal on Monday announced prize and commendatory certificate for the police team over recovery of lost girl here.

According to police spokesman, a nine-year old girl Aisha went to the nearby shop but did not returned till night. The parents started search of the girl and got registered an application with Civil Line police regarding alleged abduction of the girl. However, the police formed a special team under the supervision of Officer Sajaad Kashak to recovered the girl.

The police team while using the latest technology started search of the lost girl and recovered her from another market of the city. The police team reunited the missing girl with the family.

Police spokesman confirmed that the girl was not abducted but lost the way back to home.

Meanwhile, the District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal announced prize and commendatory certificate for the police team, while the heirs of the girl also appreciated the police.

More Stories From Pakistan

