DERA ISMIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (Retd) Najmul Hassan on Monday visited the house of traffic police constable Shaukat Khan who was shot dead by unknown assailants recently and condoled with the family.

Accompanied by DSP Headquarter Asghar Ali Shah and Traffic Incharge Izzat Khan, the DPO met with children of the martyred traffic police personnel and extended his heartfelt sympathies to them.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to raise the rank of the departed soul in Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

DPO Hassan paid glowing tribute to the services of the martyred policeman who sacrificed his life in the line of duty and added that his contributions would be remembered forever.

He also said that the police was a brave police force that had rendered supreme sacrifices for protecting people and ensuring durable peace in the district.

The DPO said police were committed to protecting the lives and properties of citizens and in that regard every possible measure would be made.