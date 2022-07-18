UrduPoint.com

DPO Lauds Police's Services For Peace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2022 | 05:20 PM

DPO lauds police's services for peace

DERA ISMIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (Retd) Najmul Hassan on Monday visited the house of traffic police constable Shaukat Khan who was shot dead by unknown assailants recently and condoled with the family.

Accompanied by DSP Headquarter Asghar Ali Shah and Traffic Incharge Izzat Khan, the DPO met with children of the martyred traffic police personnel and extended his heartfelt sympathies to them.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to raise the rank of the departed soul in Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

DPO Hassan paid glowing tribute to the services of the martyred policeman who sacrificed his life in the line of duty and added that his contributions would be remembered forever.

He also said that the police was a brave police force that had rendered supreme sacrifices for protecting people and ensuring durable peace in the district.

The DPO said police were committed to protecting the lives and properties of citizens and in that regard every possible measure would be made.

Related Topics

Dead Police Traffic Family

Recent Stories

President calls for strengthening democratic norms ..

President calls for strengthening democratic norms, freedom of speech

22 minutes ago
 Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all po ..

Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all political parties

1 hour ago
 Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

2 hours ago
 PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present ..

PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present political situation

2 hours ago
 "We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudh ..

"We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

3 hours ago
 US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interb ..

US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interbank

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.