DPO Lauds Services Of Martyred Traffic Constable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:36 PM

DPO lauds services of martyred traffic constable

District Police Officer (DPO), Arif Shahbaz Wazir here Wednesday visited the residence of martyred constable Ahmed Khan and lauded his services for police force

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) District Police Officer (DPO), Arif Shahbaz Wazir here Wednesday visited the residence of martyred constable Ahmed Khan and lauded his services for police force:.

He offered Fateha for eternal peace of the departed soul and assured full support to his family.

The DPO said family including orphan children of the victim would be properly looked after and facilitated.

Constable Ahmed Khan had died after his leg slipped and fell into River Panjkora Dir and his body was later recovered at Monda in Charsadda district few days ago.

