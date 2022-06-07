DPO launches one-window operation for issuance of driving license

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Najam ul Hassan Tuesday launched one-window operation for issuance of driving license to the citizen under one roof.

Talking to media here, he said under the facility the citizen would not have to visit banks, hospitals, NADRA points and office of traffic police rather they would get all the facilities under one roof.

He said that now citizen could get license within hours. The citizens appreciated the DPO Najamul Hassan Liaqat and Incharge Driving License branch Moeen Nawan over the initiative.