DPO lays wreath at martyrs' memorial after assuming charge

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Monday visited martyrs' memorial here after assuming his charge.

He laid a wreath at the memorial and offered Fateha for the departed souls while a smart contingent of district police presented salute to the martyrs.

Abdul Rauf also paid a detailed visit to police line on this occasion and inspected the barracks and facilities for the police personnel.

He also inspected the security and cleanliness of the police line and issued necessary instructions for the welfare of the police officials.

DSP City Sadat Khan, DSP Sadar Saifur Rahman, DSP Gambit Asif Sharif and other officers accompanied the DPO.