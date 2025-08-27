Open Menu

DPO Leads Flood Relief Operations In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The police force, led by District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shahzad, has intensified relief activities in the flood-affected areas. Police personnel are busy shifting citizens to safer places day and night.

According to police spokesperson, thousands of people were shifted to safer places yesterday while 2,650 people trapped in the flood, including 1,150 men, 830 women and 670 children, have also been safely rescued and taken to safe places. As many as 350 cattle have also been rescued.

According to statistics, 133 villages and 25 urban neighborhoods in Sialkot have been affected by the flood. DPO Faisal Shahzad himself is also visiting the affected areas, especially the villages adjacent to the river near Sambrial, so that he can directly monitor the relief work and provide timely assistance to every affected citizen.

The DPO said that Sialkot police is determined that citizens will not be left alone in this difficult time and rescue operations will continue until the last victim reaches a safe place.

More Stories From Pakistan