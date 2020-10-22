DPO listens complaints in an open court

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem Thursday issued immediate orders on different criminal cases after hearing complaints in an open court arranged here in police station Katcha Kho

The DPO met with the complainants who appeared before him and inquired about there cases.

He also expressed concern over some of complaints put up by citizens on the occasion and assured of resolving these cases on merit.

The DPO said all out arrangements were being made to purge the district of crimes. That was why open court sessions were being arranged at different police stations during official duty hours. A large number of police officials among complainants were assembled on the spot.