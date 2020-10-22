UrduPoint.com
DPO Listens Complaints In An Open Court

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 04:08 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem Thursday issued immediate orders on different criminal cases after hearing complaints in an open court arranged here in police station Katcha Kho.

The DPO met with the complainants who appeared before him and inquired about there cases.

He also expressed concern over some of complaints put up by citizens on the occasion and assured of resolving these cases on merit.

The DPO said all out arrangements were being made to purge the district of crimes. That was why open court sessions were being arranged at different police stations during official duty hours. A large number of police officials among complainants were assembled on the spot.

