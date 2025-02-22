Open Menu

DPO Listens To Public Complaints

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2025 | 06:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf held an open court at the Bhalwal police station.

According to a police spokesman, DPO Suhaib Ashraf listened to public issues and complaints and issued orders for their redress.

The DPO said that the purpose of the open court is to provide justice at the doorstep of citizens.

He said that the complaints of the public will be addressed on a priority basis. Sargodha police is busy day and night serving and protecting the public, he added.

