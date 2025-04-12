DPO Listens To Public Complaints
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025 | 06:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Mustansar Atta Bajwa held an open court at the DPO Complex to address public grievances.
During the session, a large number of citizens presented various complaints related to police matters, including FIR registrations and investigation issues.
The DPO listened to concerns and issued instructions to relevant officers for immediate resolution. Dr. Bajwa said that the Primary objective of open courts is to strengthen the connection between the police and the public and to ensure timely and transparent redress of complaints.
He emphasized that providing justice to the people is the top priority of the police department.
