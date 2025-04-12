Open Menu

DPO Listens To Public Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025 | 06:00 PM

DPO listens to public complaints

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Mustansar Atta Bajwa held an open court at the DPO Complex to address public grievances.

During the session, a large number of citizens presented various complaints related to police matters, including FIR registrations and investigation issues.

The DPO listened to concerns and issued instructions to relevant officers for immediate resolution. Dr. Bajwa said that the Primary objective of open courts is to strengthen the connection between the police and the public and to ensure timely and transparent redress of complaints.

He emphasized that providing justice to the people is the top priority of the police department.

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

4 hours ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

4 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

4 hours ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

5 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

6 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

6 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

8 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan