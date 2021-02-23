DPO makes surprise visit to police station

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera paid a surprise visit to Dera Nawab Police Station and took action against the SHO.

According to a spokesman of Bahawalpur police, he inspected the police record and attendance of the police personnel and expressed his dissatisfaction over performance of the Station House Officer, PS Dera Nawab Sahb.

He issued directions for the close to line for SHO, PS Dera Nawab Sahb, Hassan Abbas Gilani for his poor performance.