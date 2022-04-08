UrduPoint.com

DPO Mansehra Bans Private Jirgas

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 10:20 AM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Sajjad Khan on Friday banned private jirgas across the district and directed all DSPs and SHOs to take legal action against violators.

DPO Mansehra Sajjad Khan said that wrong decision are often imposed on the poor in private jirgas while influential people protect their interests through their pressure or social status.

He said that I would like to inform the people that if they have any issue or conflict they must come to the District Reconciliation Committees (DRCs) for resolving their lands, relationships, transactions, or any kind of disputes.

Sajid Khan said that the KPK police introduced a modern Jirga system with the name of DRCs which includes retired police officers, retired judges, religious scholars, and people from different communities who solve the problems of the people without any monetary benefit.

