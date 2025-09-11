DPO Mansehra confines three assistant clerks to quarter guard dring surprise visit to City Police Station

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur conducted a surprise visit to the City Police Station and reviewed its administrative and official affairs in detail.

During the inspection, three assistant clerks Adeel Ahmed, Hammad Shah, and Aitezaz Shah were found guilty of indiscipline and irresponsible behavior.

They were immediately confined to the Quarter Guard as punishment. The station clerk was also reprimanded for negligence in duty and poor performance, and a show-cause notice was issued.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Gandapur emphasized that improvement in police station culture, courteous behavior with the public, and strict adherence to discipline, would not be compromised.

He directed the staff of City Police Station and others across the district to enhance their performance and prioritize public service, warning that otherwise strict departmental action would be taken.

He added that reforming police behavior and station culture remains a top priority to ensure swift justice and improved policing for the public.