Open Menu

DPO Mansehra Confines Three Assistant Clerks To Quarter Guard Dring Surprise Visit To City Police Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM

DPO Mansehra confines three assistant clerks to quarter guard dring surprise visit to City Police Station

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur conducted a surprise visit to the City Police Station and reviewed its administrative and official affairs in detail.

During the inspection, three assistant clerks Adeel Ahmed, Hammad Shah, and Aitezaz Shah were found guilty of indiscipline and irresponsible behavior.

They were immediately confined to the Quarter Guard as punishment. The station clerk was also reprimanded for negligence in duty and poor performance, and a show-cause notice was issued.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Gandapur emphasized that improvement in police station culture, courteous behavior with the public, and strict adherence to discipline, would not be compromised.

He directed the staff of City Police Station and others across the district to enhance their performance and prioritize public service, warning that otherwise strict departmental action would be taken.

He added that reforming police behavior and station culture remains a top priority to ensure swift justice and improved policing for the public.

Recent Stories

ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholding ..

ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..

16 minutes ago
 HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

46 minutes ago
 Digital media key partner in sustainable developme ..

Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials

2 hours ago
 UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral re ..

UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

2 hours ago
 Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over n ..

UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad

3 hours ago
UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Researc ..

UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Q ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack

3 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diver ..

Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..

3 hours ago
 PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training ..

PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..

3 hours ago
 Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakist ..

Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages

4 hours ago
 TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam ..

TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan