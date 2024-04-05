Open Menu

DPO Mansehra Convenes Religious Scholars Conference

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2024 | 07:17 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Manshera Shafiullah Gandapur Friday convened a conference of religious scholars aimed at combating social and moral crimes, a first in the district's history. Prominent scholars representing various schools of thought participated in the conference.

DPO Manshera while addressing the conference emphasized the invaluable role of scholars, hailing them as the pride and assets of the community. He underscored the unity among scholars from diverse backgrounds, highlighting their pivotal role in fostering national solidity and unity. He urged religious leaders to oppose social and moral transgressions while advocating for public awareness campaigns against criminal elements.

Throughout the conference, the critical importance of religious scholars in eradicating societal ills was emphasized. It was suggested that scholars utilize Friday congregations as a platform to instill moral values and societal responsibilities among the public.

Additionally, raising awareness about the perils of drug abuse and its long-term consequences was identified as a key agenda.

Furthermore, DPO Manshera called upon religious scholars to discourage the hazardous practice of aerial firing during Chand Raat, the eve of Eid. This plea was made in a bid to ensure public safety and prevent potential harm associated with such activities.

In response, the religious scholars expressed gratitude for the initiative and pledged full cooperation with law enforcement authorities in endeavors toward societal reform. They lauded District Police Chief Manshera for his efforts in organizing the conference and reiterated their commitment to collaborating with the police for the betterment of society.

