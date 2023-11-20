Open Menu

DPO Mansehra For Collective Efforts To Protect Youth From The Menace Of Drugs

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO) Manserha Zahoor Babar Afridi Monday said that according to a United Nations report 65% of Pakistan's population consists of persons under the age of 35, emphasizing the collective responsibility to protect this young demographic from the curse of narcotics, he underscored the urgent need to combat drug abuse.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized by the Anti-Drug and Anti-Smoking Society of Hazara University Manshera.

Zahoor Babar Afridi shed light on the district police's proactive measures against individuals engaged in the illicit trade of narcotics, resulting in the apprehension of multiple offenders. Using a multimedia presentation, Zahoor Babar Afridi educated participants about various types of drugs and their detrimental effects on human health and psychology.

The DPO urged the students to stay vigilant about their surroundings and immediately report any encouragement to use drugs to their teachers, university administration, and the police. He commended the efforts of the district police in curbing drug-related activities.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Mohsin Nawaz, speaking at the seminar, characterized drugs as a scourge leading individuals towards death. He stressed the importance of the younger generation distancing themselves from this curse and actively contributing to saving society from its evils.

Dr. Faisal Noroz, Director of Student Affairs, expressed gratitude for DPO Afridi's presence at Hazara University and acknowledged the Higher education Commission's vital role in controlling drug abuse. He reiterated the university's commitment to raising awareness among students, aspiring towards a drug-free future.

