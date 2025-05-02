- Home
- Pakistan
- DPO Mansehra holds open court in Naran, announces measures for tourist security, facilitation
DPO Mansehra Holds Open Court In Naran, Announces Measures For Tourist Security, Facilitation
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM
NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, held an open court in the scenic tourist town of Naran on his special visit following the seasonal reopening of the area here Friday. The session was aimed at addressing the concerns of local residents, tourists, and key stakeholders, and ensuring their timely resolution.
Speaking during the event, DPO Gandapur announced that comprehensive security arrangements had been put in place to facilitate tourists, and warned that no unjust or unnecessary traffic challans would be issued. “Tourists will not be subjected to unfair fines under any circumstances. All traffic personnel have been strictly directed in this regard,” he emphasized.
Local dignitaries, hotel association members, media representatives, and other stakeholders participated in the meeting. Several public concerns were resolved on the spot, while DPO Gandapur issued immediate instructions to concerned officers for action on other matters.
“Naran is a world-class tourist destination that welcomes thousands of domestic and foreign visitors every year,” the DPO said. “Mansehra Police is fully prepared and mobilized to provide safety, support, and a peaceful environment to all tourists.”
To bolster security, he announced that additional police personnel would be deployed at major tourist sites including Naran, Lake Saif-ul-Mulook, and Babusar Top. As snow clearance continues and roads to Babusar Top reopen, the scope of police deployment will be expanded accordingly in collaboration with the district administration and the National Highway Authority (NHA).
Concluding his remarks, DPO Gandapur reaffirmed Mansehra Police’s commitment to promoting a secure and tourist-friendly atmosphere, and said that maintaining close public engagement and resolving issues swiftly remained a top priority for the force.
Recent Stories
Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..
Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..
PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students
Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today
Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner reviews progress of Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital construction41 seconds ago
-
Massive drug consignment seized in Sialkot43 seconds ago
-
SRSO distributes cows, buffaloes among poorest households45 seconds ago
-
DPO Mansehra holds open court in Naran, announces measures for tourist security, facilitation47 seconds ago
-
DC chairs meeting to finalize DERP50 seconds ago
-
Rescue operation underway to find missing tourist after boat accident in Khanpur Dam57 seconds ago
-
PM urges Saudi Arabia, brotherly countries to help ease tensions in region1 minute ago
-
Online short courses cultivate digital workforce boom31 minutes ago
-
Police check over 4.3m records, arrest 816 'criminals'31 minutes ago
-
Two teenage girls abducted31 minutes ago
-
WFP delegation visits PPHI-managed health facility41 minutes ago
-
SC approves bail pleas of Ejaz, Farhat41 minutes ago