DPO Mansehra holds open court in Naran, announces measures for tourist security, facilitation

NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, held an open court in the scenic tourist town of Naran on his special visit following the seasonal reopening of the area here Friday. The session was aimed at addressing the concerns of local residents, tourists, and key stakeholders, and ensuring their timely resolution.

Speaking during the event, DPO Gandapur announced that comprehensive security arrangements had been put in place to facilitate tourists, and warned that no unjust or unnecessary traffic challans would be issued. “Tourists will not be subjected to unfair fines under any circumstances. All traffic personnel have been strictly directed in this regard,” he emphasized.

Local dignitaries, hotel association members, media representatives, and other stakeholders participated in the meeting. Several public concerns were resolved on the spot, while DPO Gandapur issued immediate instructions to concerned officers for action on other matters.

“Naran is a world-class tourist destination that welcomes thousands of domestic and foreign visitors every year,” the DPO said. “Mansehra Police is fully prepared and mobilized to provide safety, support, and a peaceful environment to all tourists.”

To bolster security, he announced that additional police personnel would be deployed at major tourist sites including Naran, Lake Saif-ul-Mulook, and Babusar Top. As snow clearance continues and roads to Babusar Top reopen, the scope of police deployment will be expanded accordingly in collaboration with the district administration and the National Highway Authority (NHA).

Concluding his remarks, DPO Gandapur reaffirmed Mansehra Police’s commitment to promoting a secure and tourist-friendly atmosphere, and said that maintaining close public engagement and resolving issues swiftly remained a top priority for the force.