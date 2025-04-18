DPO Mansehra Holds Open Court To Address Public Concerns
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 06:50 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur on Friday organized an open court in Bher Kund, within the jurisdiction of Police Station Khaki, as part of ongoing efforts to bridge up the gap between the police and the public and ensure quick redressal of citizen grievances.
The session was attended by SP City Resham Jahangir, DSP Baffa-Pakhal Shah Jehan Khan, SHO Liaqat Shah of Khaki Police Station, and other senior officers. A large number of locals, including community elders, religious scholars, women, and media personnel participated actively in the event.
Citizens raised both individual and collective issues, which were heard attentively by DPO Gandapur. Several matters were addressed and resolved on the spot, reflecting the department’s commitment to responsive policing.
Responding to public concerns, the DPO ordered immediate improvements to the traffic management system and the deployment of traffic personnel at key locations. He also issued directives to clear unnecessary congestion near markets and educational institutions.
Highlighting reports of unruly behavior outside girls’ colleges, DPO Gandapur instructed police officials to take strict legal action against offenders and adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward such misconduct.
Addressing the gathering, the DPO emphasized that the Primary goal of the open court was to ensure transparency and timely solutions to citizens' problems. He reaffirmed that protecting public life and property, along with eliminating social crimes, remained top priorities for Mansehra Police.
DPO Gandapur also expressed a firm resolve to continue operations against drug dealers, loan sharks, and those promoting social evils. He said collaboration with religious scholars was strengthening the campaign against interest-based lending.
Reassuring the public, he stated that police stations are meant to serve the people and instructed all officers to treat visitors respectfully and prioritize their complaints.
The open court concluded with a renewed commitment from the Mansehra Police to work hand-in-hand with the public for a safer and more just society.
