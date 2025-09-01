DPO Mansehra inquires health of policemen during Naran visit after attack on police van

NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur on Monday expressed his determination to bring those who attacked a police van in Naran to justice, said that all resources were being utilized to arrest the accused and present them in court.

He expressed these views during his visit to Naran following the attack on a police van in Giti Das, within the jurisdiction of Naran Police Station.

The DPO inquired about the condition of the injured policemen under treatment and praised their courage.

According to doctors, the injured officers are out of danger and have been shifted to Mansehra for further medical care.

Speaking on the occasion, he assured his force that he himself was present in the field alongside officers and jawans, personally monitoring all operations.

DPO Gandapur also supervised the ongoing search operations in the area and inspected the police van that had been damaged in the firing incident.