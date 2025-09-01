DPO Mansehra Inquires Health Of Policemen During Naran Visit After Attack On Police Van
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 11:10 AM
NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur on Monday expressed his determination to bring those who attacked a police van in Naran to justice, said that all resources were being utilized to arrest the accused and present them in court.
He expressed these views during his visit to Naran following the attack on a police van in Giti Das, within the jurisdiction of Naran Police Station.
The DPO inquired about the condition of the injured policemen under treatment and praised their courage.
According to doctors, the injured officers are out of danger and have been shifted to Mansehra for further medical care.
Speaking on the occasion, he assured his force that he himself was present in the field alongside officers and jawans, personally monitoring all operations.
DPO Gandapur also supervised the ongoing search operations in the area and inspected the police van that had been damaged in the firing incident.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO Mansehra inquires health of policemen during Naran visit after attack on police van45 seconds ago
-
On his death anniversary, President pays tribute to Ali Geelani for struggle, steadfastness21 minutes ago
-
Ali Geelani's life enduring resistance symbol for Kashmiris against oppression: PM41 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz, Pezeshkian review Pak-Iran cooperation, express satisfaction with positive momentum41 minutes ago
-
On his death anniversary, President pays tribute to Ali Geelani for struggle, steadfastness2 hours ago
-
Punjab faces escalating flood risk as NDMA predicts more rain12 hours ago
-
Attock police crackdown on drug traffickers, multiple arrests12 hours ago
-
Seerat-un-Nabi a beacon of light for entire humanity: Auqaf secretary12 hours ago
-
Pakistan must prioritize adaptation, resilience to tackle climate risks: Dr. Zainab12 hours ago
-
CM grieves over death of AC Pattoki12 hours ago
-
SSP Operations visits flood-hit areas, assures full police support for rescue and relief13 hours ago
-
AC Tandlianwala remains active during heavy rain13 hours ago