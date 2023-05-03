UrduPoint.com

DPO Mansehra Organizes Khuli Kuthcery

Published May 03, 2023

DPO Mansehra organizes Khuli Kuthcery

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Zahoor Babar Afridi Wednesday said that be a collaborator of the Mansehra police to eliminate crime from the district, criticize the department openly when police is found guilty and also appreciate the good performance of the police

He expressed these views while addressing Khuli Kutchery at City Police Station Mansehra. DPO Mansehra said that all the cases will be investigated on merit and soon all untraced cases will be traced out.

In the Khuli Kutchery, a large number of religious scholars, former local government representatives, media representatives, local dignitaries, and people from different walks of life participated.

The District Police Officer said that the objective of Khuli Kutchery is to resolve the issues of the people promptly and provide them justice as solving people's problems in a timely manner is my first priority.

Replying to a question the DPO said that the police department has used all its resources to create all possible conveniences for the masses. During the Khuli Kuctchery, the participants informed DPO Mansehra about the problems in their areas.

Zahoor Babar Afridi assured the people that the Mansehra police will resolve their issues on priority and requested to cooperate with the police.

