DPO Mansehra Outlines New Crime Control Strategy In Monthly Review Meeting
Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur, during a monthly crime review meeting on Thursday, vowed to crack down on individuals spreading fear by displaying weapons on social media, declaring that such actions will not be tolerated.
During the session, the DPO stressed the need for SPs and DSPs to personally inspect security arrangements at sensitive locations and ensure that officers and personnel on duty are regularly briefed about security protocols.
A detailed strategy was developed to address prevalent crimes, including land grabbing, tracking absconders, and tackling gambling, drug trafficking, and other serious offenses.
The DPO instructed circle officers to launch immediate operations in their areas against criminals and absconders, emphasizing the need for direct supervision to ensure effective results.
He also ordered stringent actions against drug peddlers, loan sharks, land grabbers, and those involved in immoral activities.
To improve public safety, the DPO directed enhanced patrolling, snap-checking, and search operations. He also encouraged collaboration with religious scholars, local leaders, and civil society to combat crime, urging them to play an active role in raising awareness and maintaining order.
Highlighting the importance of public trust, DPO Gandapur advised police officers to treat citizens visiting police stations with respect and ensure their complaints are promptly registered and addressed in line with legal procedures.
