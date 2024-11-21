Open Menu

DPO Mansehra Outlines New Crime Control Strategy In Monthly Review Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DPO Mansehra outlines new crime control strategy in monthly review meeting

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur, during a monthly crime review meeting on Thursday, vowed to crack down on individuals spreading fear by displaying weapons on social media, declaring that such actions will not be tolerated.

During the session, the DPO stressed the need for SPs and DSPs to personally inspect security arrangements at sensitive locations and ensure that officers and personnel on duty are regularly briefed about security protocols.

A detailed strategy was developed to address prevalent crimes, including land grabbing, tracking absconders, and tackling gambling, drug trafficking, and other serious offenses.

The DPO instructed circle officers to launch immediate operations in their areas against criminals and absconders, emphasizing the need for direct supervision to ensure effective results.

He also ordered stringent actions against drug peddlers, loan sharks, land grabbers, and those involved in immoral activities.

To improve public safety, the DPO directed enhanced patrolling, snap-checking, and search operations. He also encouraged collaboration with religious scholars, local leaders, and civil society to combat crime, urging them to play an active role in raising awareness and maintaining order.

Highlighting the importance of public trust, DPO Gandapur advised police officers to treat citizens visiting police stations with respect and ensure their complaints are promptly registered and addressed in line with legal procedures.

Related Topics

Loan Police Social Media Civil Society Mansehra Circle Criminals

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

2 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

2 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

2 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

2 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

3 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

4 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

4 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

5 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan