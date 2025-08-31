DPO Mansehra Pays Surprise Visit To Police Facilitation Center
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 07:00 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur conducted a surprise visit to the Police Facilitation Center to review services and gather direct feedback from citizens. He was accompanied by DSP City Cadet Farooq, SHO City Asim Bukhari, and In-charge of the center Amjad Khan.
During the visit, the DPO inspected different service counters and interacted with citizens regarding police behavior, availability of facilities, and timely provision of services.
Most citizens expressed satisfaction with the performance of Mansehra Police and described the facilitation center as a positive, people-friendly initiative.
DPO Shafiullah Gandapur instructed the staff to ensure respectful behavior towards every visitor and to resolve public issues on priority. He reiterated that serving the public is the foremost duty of the police and that restoring and strengthening public trust remains a top priority of Mansehra Police.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man arrested for stealing electricity in New Town area1 minute ago
-
DIG Tariq pledges priority resolution of police officers’ grievances1 minute ago
-
Rohri's dilapidated Masan road gets facelift1 minute ago
-
DPO Mansehra pays surprise visit to police facilitation center1 minute ago
-
UN delegation visits flood-hit areas11 minutes ago
-
Flood: 45 schools in Lahore to remain closed11 minutes ago
-
PSCA obtains ISO 27001 certification11 minutes ago
-
37,000 liters of adulterated milk destroyed11 minutes ago
-
DC actively engaged in efforts to rehabilitate flood victims21 minutes ago
-
Severe flooding in rivers, rains trigger mass evacuations21 minutes ago
-
CM visits flood relief camp in Kasur, meets women, children21 minutes ago
-
SSP Investigation orders speedy submission of case challans to courts21 minutes ago