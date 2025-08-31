Open Menu

DPO Mansehra Pays Surprise Visit To Police Facilitation Center

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 07:00 PM

DPO Mansehra pays surprise visit to police facilitation center

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur conducted a surprise visit to the Police Facilitation Center to review services and gather direct feedback from citizens. He was accompanied by DSP City Cadet Farooq, SHO City Asim Bukhari, and In-charge of the center Amjad Khan.

During the visit, the DPO inspected different service counters and interacted with citizens regarding police behavior, availability of facilities, and timely provision of services.

Most citizens expressed satisfaction with the performance of Mansehra Police and described the facilitation center as a positive, people-friendly initiative.

DPO Shafiullah Gandapur instructed the staff to ensure respectful behavior towards every visitor and to resolve public issues on priority. He reiterated that serving the public is the foremost duty of the police and that restoring and strengthening public trust remains a top priority of Mansehra Police.

