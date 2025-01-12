Open Menu

DPO Mansehra Reviews Security At Chinese Project Sites

Published January 12, 2025

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur Sunday visited various Chinese project sites in the district to assess security arrangements.

Accompanied by DSP Paras Muhammad Uzair and DSP SSU Sabir Khan, the DPO reviewed the measures in place and held discussions with Chinese officials working on the projects.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Gandapur stressed that ensuring the safety of Chinese workers involved in developmental projects is the police department's top priority. He underlined the critical importance of these projects for Pakistan's development and affirmed the police's commitment to working in collaboration with other security agencies to facilitate their successful completion.

The DPO issued directives to further strengthen security arrangements, ensure search and strike operations in surrounding areas and maintain vigilance against suspicious activities.

He emphasized that there is no margin for negligence when it comes to the safety of Chinese workers, reaffirming the police's dedication to safeguarding these vital projects.

