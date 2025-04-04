DPO Mansehra suspends ASI, Driver after bribery video surfaces

In a decisive move against corruption, District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur on Friday has suspended an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a police driver after a video surfaced on social media showing the ASI allegedly accepting a bribe from a citizen

According to official sources, the ASI, identified as Waqar from City Police Station, and driver Aurangzeb have been suspended with immediate effect. The video, which has sparked widespread public outrage, prompted swift action from the DPO, who also ordered a formal inquiry into the matter.

SSP Oghi, Nazir Khan, has been appointed as the inquiry officer and directed to submit a detailed report within three days. “If the allegations are proven true, the involved personnel will face the strictest legal action,” DPO Gandapur stated.

Reaffirming the department’s commitment to integrity, the DPO declared that there is zero tolerance for corruption within Mansehra Police. “Ensuring public trust through honesty and transparency remains our top priority, and any unlawful conduct will be dealt with sternly,” he added.