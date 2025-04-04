DPO Mansehra Suspends ASI, Driver After Bribery Video Surfaces
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 07:46 PM
In a decisive move against corruption, District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur on Friday has suspended an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a police driver after a video surfaced on social media showing the ASI allegedly accepting a bribe from a citizen
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) In a decisive move against corruption, District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur on Friday has suspended an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a police driver after a video surfaced on social media showing the ASI allegedly accepting a bribe from a citizen.
According to official sources, the ASI, identified as Waqar from City Police Station, and driver Aurangzeb have been suspended with immediate effect. The video, which has sparked widespread public outrage, prompted swift action from the DPO, who also ordered a formal inquiry into the matter.
SSP Oghi, Nazir Khan, has been appointed as the inquiry officer and directed to submit a detailed report within three days. “If the allegations are proven true, the involved personnel will face the strictest legal action,” DPO Gandapur stated.
Reaffirming the department’s commitment to integrity, the DPO declared that there is zero tolerance for corruption within Mansehra Police. “Ensuring public trust through honesty and transparency remains our top priority, and any unlawful conduct will be dealt with sternly,” he added.
Recent Stories
Cholera should not be killing anyone in 21st century: WHO
Electricity prices to further go down in next 3-4 years: Minister for Power Divi ..
PM’s electricity reduction package positive sign for power consumers, industry ..
PM’s reduction in power prices mega relief for domestic consumers: Karim
Dera police arrest criminal wanted in theft cases
Fans to nominate Hamaray Heroes for HBL PSL X
DPO Mansehra suspends ASI, Driver after bribery video surfaces
UAE concludes term of representation of Arab Group in IPU with landmark achievem ..
China imposed heavy tariffs on American products in response Trump tariffs
WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedding anniversary with wife
‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first participation in Bologna Children ..
IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Electricity prices to further go down in next 3-4 years: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ah ..3 minutes ago
-
PM’s electricity reduction package positive sign for power consumers, industry: Khawaja3 minutes ago
-
PM’s reduction in power prices mega relief for domestic consumers: Karim3 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest criminal wanted in theft cases3 minutes ago
-
DPO Mansehra suspends ASI, Driver after bribery video surfaces3 minutes ago
-
Nawaz lauds PM, his team for reducing power tariffs40 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in Karachi firing incident40 minutes ago
-
Maryam Aurangzeb stresses for providing basic amenities to citizens50 minutes ago
-
CPO Hamdani chairs meeting to review crackdown against drug peddlers60 minutes ago
-
Sindh Population Welfare organises 1-day medical & family planning awareness camp60 minutes ago
-
Precautions urged against lumpy skin disease60 minutes ago
-
Minister for Housing&Works Riaz Hussain chairs meeting to address legal disputes on Constantia Estat ..60 minutes ago