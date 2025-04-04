Open Menu

DPO Mansehra Suspends ASI, Driver After Bribery Video Surfaces

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 07:46 PM

DPO Mansehra suspends ASI, Driver after bribery video surfaces

In a decisive move against corruption, District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur on Friday has suspended an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a police driver after a video surfaced on social media showing the ASI allegedly accepting a bribe from a citizen

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) In a decisive move against corruption, District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur on Friday has suspended an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a police driver after a video surfaced on social media showing the ASI allegedly accepting a bribe from a citizen.

According to official sources, the ASI, identified as Waqar from City Police Station, and driver Aurangzeb have been suspended with immediate effect. The video, which has sparked widespread public outrage, prompted swift action from the DPO, who also ordered a formal inquiry into the matter.

SSP Oghi, Nazir Khan, has been appointed as the inquiry officer and directed to submit a detailed report within three days. “If the allegations are proven true, the involved personnel will face the strictest legal action,” DPO Gandapur stated.

Reaffirming the department’s commitment to integrity, the DPO declared that there is zero tolerance for corruption within Mansehra Police. “Ensuring public trust through honesty and transparency remains our top priority, and any unlawful conduct will be dealt with sternly,” he added.

Recent Stories

Cholera should not be killing anyone in 21st centu ..

Cholera should not be killing anyone in 21st century: WHO

5 minutes ago
 Electricity prices to further go down in next 3-4 ..

Electricity prices to further go down in next 3-4 years: Minister for Power Divi ..

3 minutes ago
 PM’s electricity reduction package positive sign ..

PM’s electricity reduction package positive sign for power consumers, industry ..

3 minutes ago
 PM’s reduction in power prices mega relief for d ..

PM’s reduction in power prices mega relief for domestic consumers: Karim

3 minutes ago
 Dera police arrest criminal wanted in theft cases

Dera police arrest criminal wanted in theft cases

3 minutes ago
 Fans to nominate Hamaray Heroes for HBL PSL X

Fans to nominate Hamaray Heroes for HBL PSL X

6 minutes ago
DPO Mansehra suspends ASI, Driver after bribery vi ..

DPO Mansehra suspends ASI, Driver after bribery video surfaces

3 minutes ago
 UAE concludes term of representation of Arab Group ..

UAE concludes term of representation of Arab Group in IPU with landmark achievem ..

50 minutes ago
 China imposed heavy tariffs on American products i ..

China imposed heavy tariffs on American products in response Trump tariffs

1 hour ago
 WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedd ..

WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedding anniversary with wife

1 hour ago
 ‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first par ..

‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first participation in Bologna Children ..

1 hour ago
 IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks ..

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan