DPO Mansehra Suspends Battal Police Station Staff Over Allegations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur Friday has suspended the staff of Battal police station, including the Station House Officer (SHO), one head constable, one constable and one driver, following serious allegations of connections with timber smugglers and drug dealers.
In response to these allegations, an SP-rank officer has been appointed as the inquiry officer to lead a thorough investigation. The inquiry officer has been directed to uncover all relevant facts and submit a comprehensive report to the DPO office within one week.
DPO Gandapur emphasised that the future of the suspended police officers will be determined based on the findings of the inquiry. He reiterated his commitment to maintaining a process of reward and punishment within the police department, ensuring accountability and integrity among its ranks.
