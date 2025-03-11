DPO Mansehra Suspends Investigator Over Poor Probe
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur on Tuesday has taken strict action against substandard investigation in a case registered at Oghi Police Station.
As a result, the investigating officer has been suspended, while show-cause notices have been issued to the Station House Officer (SHO) and Officer Incharge Investigation (OII). They have been directed to submit their responses within seven days.
DPO Mansehra reiterated that negligence in the investigation process would not be tolerated and emphasized the importance of ensuring transparency and merit within the police department.
He instructed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation to personally oversee the inquiry and implement immediate measures to enhance the efficiency and fairness of the process.
He further stated that a strict system of accountability within the police force would continue to ensure justice for the public. He urged officers to fulfill their duties with honesty, dedication, and integrity to uphold the rule of law.
