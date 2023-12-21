Open Menu

DPO Mansehra Takes Disciplinary Measures Against 61 Police Officers For Negligence

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2023 | 06:34 PM

DPO Mansehra takes disciplinary measures against 61 police officers for negligence

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Zahoor Babar Afridi Thursday has implemented disciplinary actions against 61 police officers due to their negligence in the line of duty

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Zahoor Babar Afridi Thursday has implemented disciplinary actions against 61 police officers due to their negligence in the line of duty.

The penalized officers consist of inspectors, sub-inspectors, and assistant sub-inspectors.

According to the police sources, DPO Manshera has issued termination orders for 17 police officers, suspending them from their duties for one year. Among the terminated officers were 1 inspector, 9 sub-inspectors, and 1 assistant sub-inspector. Additionally, 10 police officers have been denied a one-year pay increment, affecting 2 inspectors, 7 sub-inspectors, and 1 assistant sub-inspector.

Moreover, Zahoor Babar Afridi has imposed censure penalties on 34 police officers, signalling a strict stance against misconduct.

Those receiving censure penalties include 4 inspectors, 15 sub-inspectors, and 15 assistant sub-inspectors.

This series of penalties and punishments is part of an ongoing effort within the Manshera district police department to uphold discipline and accountability. Officers demonstrating commendable duty and performance would be duly recognized and rewarded.

On the contrary, those found negligent would face stringent disciplinary actions, including severe penalties for both officers and implicated individuals.

The district police department is committed to maintaining a high standard of professionalism and responsibility among its ranks.

Related Topics

Police Mansehra Afridi From

Recent Stories

Federal ministers hold talks with Baloch protestor ..

Federal ministers hold talks with Baloch protestors

18 minutes ago
 PU, Enrichers Investment Group ink MoU

PU, Enrichers Investment Group ink MoU

18 minutes ago
 IAP, Police to take joint steps for facilitating b ..

IAP, Police to take joint steps for facilitating business community

19 minutes ago
 PU declares MA/MSc results

PU declares MA/MSc results

19 minutes ago
 PU, AU sign agreement

PU, AU sign agreement

18 minutes ago
 12 'criminals' arrested

12 'criminals' arrested

19 minutes ago
DG IOM calls on Secretary Interior

DG IOM calls on Secretary Interior

19 minutes ago
 Protesters breaching Red Zone to face legal conseq ..

Protesters breaching Red Zone to face legal consequences: ICCPO

25 minutes ago
 Punjab governor awards 29,456 degrees at Sargodha ..

Punjab governor awards 29,456 degrees at Sargodha University convocation

25 minutes ago
 Czech Republic envoy visits city, explores cultura ..

Czech Republic envoy visits city, explores cultural heritage

22 minutes ago
 PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 245 point ..

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 245 points

22 minutes ago
 Mayor Peshawar inaugurates computer lab in Saint J ..

Mayor Peshawar inaugurates computer lab in Saint John Viany School

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan