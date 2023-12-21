DPO Mansehra takes disciplinary measures against 61 police officers for negligence

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Zahoor Babar Afridi Thursday has implemented disciplinary actions against 61 police officers due to their negligence in the line of duty

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Zahoor Babar Afridi Thursday has implemented disciplinary actions against 61 police officers due to their negligence in the line of duty.

The penalized officers consist of inspectors, sub-inspectors, and assistant sub-inspectors.

According to the police sources, DPO Manshera has issued termination orders for 17 police officers, suspending them from their duties for one year. Among the terminated officers were 1 inspector, 9 sub-inspectors, and 1 assistant sub-inspector. Additionally, 10 police officers have been denied a one-year pay increment, affecting 2 inspectors, 7 sub-inspectors, and 1 assistant sub-inspector.

Moreover, Zahoor Babar Afridi has imposed censure penalties on 34 police officers, signalling a strict stance against misconduct.

Those receiving censure penalties include 4 inspectors, 15 sub-inspectors, and 15 assistant sub-inspectors.

This series of penalties and punishments is part of an ongoing effort within the Manshera district police department to uphold discipline and accountability. Officers demonstrating commendable duty and performance would be duly recognized and rewarded.

On the contrary, those found negligent would face stringent disciplinary actions, including severe penalties for both officers and implicated individuals.

The district police department is committed to maintaining a high standard of professionalism and responsibility among its ranks.