DPO Mansehra Takes Measures To Ensure Road Safety, Smooth Traffic Flow
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 07:07 PM
District Police Officer (DPO) of Mansehra Shafiqullah Gandapur Thursday said that the police force in Mansehra is playing a crucial role in maintaining road discipline and enhancing public convenience
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) of Mansehra Shafiqullah Gandapur Thursday said that the police force in Mansehra is playing a crucial role in maintaining road discipline and enhancing public convenience.
Addressing a meeting regarding the traffic issues of the district, he emphasised the importance of smooth traffic flow and driver awareness of traffic laws. , The DPO stressed the need for concerted efforts across the district.
During the meeting, it was decided to gather comprehensive data, including personal details and motorcycle information, of all bike service providers. These records will be securely stored at the Traffic Office Mansehra.
DPO Mansehra underscored the fundamental right of individuals to earn a livelihood, acknowledging the significance of bike services as an affordable mode of transportation, especially during inflationary periods. However, he issued directives to SP Traffic and Traffic Inspector to enforce helmet usage among bike riders and ensure compliance with registration and licensing regulations.
Furthermore, the DPO directed the placement of bike services to minimize disruptions to traffic flow, instructing service providers to designate specific areas for parking, seating, and dismounting.
