DPO Mansehra visits DRC Balakot

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Thursday paid a visit to Dispute Resolve Committee (DRC) Balakot to review the performance.

On the occasion Chairman DRC Balakot giving a detailed briefing regarding DRC Balakot said that DRC Balakot has rendered its services in the area for the last five years.

It has a total of 21 members including retired officers from government, trade union officials, senior lawyers, women lawyers and notables of various areas.

He said that so far 954 cases have been referred to DRC Balakot out of which 910 petitions have been settled through mutual understanding between the parties and they have been embraced while mediating between the people.

DPO Mansehra Sajjad Khan said that it's a matter of immense pleasure that people those who are spending their valuable time for the resolution of disputes of people and facilitating them.

DSP Circle Balakot Siraj Khan and SHO Balakot Police Station Gulnawaz Khan were also present.