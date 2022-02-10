UrduPoint.com

DPO Mansehra Visits DRC Balakot

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 07:43 PM

DPO Mansehra visits DRC Balakot

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Thursday paid a visit to Dispute Resolve Committee (DRC) Balakot to review the performance

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Thursday paid a visit to Dispute Resolve Committee (DRC) Balakot to review the performance.

On the occasion Chairman DRC Balakot giving a detailed briefing regarding DRC Balakot said that DRC Balakot has rendered its services in the area for the last five years.

It has a total of 21 members including retired officers from government, trade union officials, senior lawyers, women lawyers and notables of various areas.

He said that so far 954 cases have been referred to DRC Balakot out of which 910 petitions have been settled through mutual understanding between the parties and they have been embraced while mediating between the people.

DPO Mansehra Sajjad Khan said that it's a matter of immense pleasure that people those who are spending their valuable time for the resolution of disputes of people and facilitating them.

DSP Circle Balakot Siraj Khan and SHO Balakot Police Station Gulnawaz Khan were also present.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Police Station Lawyers Visit Mansehra Circle Balakot Women From Government

Recent Stories

Japan's Health Ministry Approves Pfizer's Paxlovid ..

Japan's Health Ministry Approves Pfizer's Paxlovid Pill for COVID-19 Treatment

2 minutes ago
 KP Ombudsman disposes off 57 complaints out of 150 ..

KP Ombudsman disposes off 57 complaints out of 150 in Jan

2 minutes ago
 14 criminals held; drugs, weapons recovered

14 criminals held; drugs, weapons recovered

2 minutes ago
 TORs on Punjab police reforms reviewed

TORs on Punjab police reforms reviewed

2 minutes ago
 53 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

53 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

5 minutes ago
 Gaviria outsprints Cavendish in Tour of Oman opene ..

Gaviria outsprints Cavendish in Tour of Oman opener

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>