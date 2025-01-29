DPO Mansehra vows to make the district drug-free

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Wednesday Shafiullah Gandapur, held a meeting with Assistant Director Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Hazara Region, Waqas Ahmad, at his office to strategize efforts for making Mansehra a drug-free district.

DPO Manshera emphasized the need for close collaboration with all law enforcement agencies to combat the sale, cultivation, and smuggling of drugs.

He announced that joint intelligence-based operations will be conducted in coordination with the ANF and other relevant agencies to completely eliminate this scourge from the district.

Shafiullah Gandapur made it clear that there will be no tolerance for any form of drug-related activities in Manshera. He stated, "There is no place for drugs or drug dealers in Manshera district. We will not allow anyone to destroy the future of our youth."

The DPO reiterated the administration's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the younger generation and ensuring a drug-free environment for the district. Further actions and operations are expected to be intensified in the coming days to achieve this goal.