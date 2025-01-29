DPO Mansehra Vows To Make The District Drug-free
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 03:00 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Wednesday Shafiullah Gandapur, held a meeting with Assistant Director Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Hazara Region, Waqas Ahmad, at his office to strategize efforts for making Mansehra a drug-free district.
DPO Manshera emphasized the need for close collaboration with all law enforcement agencies to combat the sale, cultivation, and smuggling of drugs.
He announced that joint intelligence-based operations will be conducted in coordination with the ANF and other relevant agencies to completely eliminate this scourge from the district.
Shafiullah Gandapur made it clear that there will be no tolerance for any form of drug-related activities in Manshera. He stated, "There is no place for drugs or drug dealers in Manshera district. We will not allow anyone to destroy the future of our youth."
The DPO reiterated the administration's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the younger generation and ensuring a drug-free environment for the district. Further actions and operations are expected to be intensified in the coming days to achieve this goal.
Recent Stories
Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..
Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..
CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards bright future for financial s ..
COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting concludes
Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in February
Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion in 2024
American woman refuses to return to US after failing in love with Pakistani youn ..
Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3.1 billion in 2024
Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival in India
Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ACRES 2025
France leads Europe in AI innovation with 751 start-ups
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Muslim hands kicks off "Cleanliness Campaign 2025,make New Mirpur-AJK City clean" under Solid Waste ..2 minutes ago
-
DPO Mansehra vows to make the district drug-free2 minutes ago
-
Advisory for vegetables growers2 minutes ago
-
Police launch crackdown against drug pushers2 minutes ago
-
Man gets life imprisonment in murder case2 minutes ago
-
SP visits JPS to review security measures2 minutes ago