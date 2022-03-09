DPO Manserha chairs meeting to review police performance

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Sajjad Khan on Wednesday directed all the DSPs and SHOs regarding the security of all important and sensitive places in the district in view of the current situation

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Sajjad Khan on Wednesday directed all the DSPs and SHOs regarding the security of all important and sensitive places in the district in view of the current situation.

Chairing the monthly meeting to review law and order situation in the district, he said tha all DSPs should inspect the security arrangements inside and outside the sensitive areas and give proper instructions to the police officers deployed on duty regarding security from time to time, adding he said.

The meeting was attended by all Circle SDPOs and SHOs. During the meeting, circle officers briefed the DPO on the overall crime and police performance of their circles.

During the meeting, future course of action was decided with regard to the arrest and prosecution of criminals involved in the crimes across the district especially land grabbing mafia, fugitives, gamblers, drug dealers and other serious crimes.

The DPO Mansehra reviewed the individual performance of all police officers in detail and urged the police officers to further improve their performance.

To eradicate the crimes from district Mansehra, all officers should work together while protecting the lives and property of the people and maintaining peaceful atmosphere is also part of our duty, he said.

Sajjad Khan stated that ensure timely redressal of public grievances, circle officers should conduct operations on an emergency basis for the arrest of criminals in their areas and personally supervise all the operations.

The DPO said that it will significantly reduce the crime ratio, take stern action against drug dealers, users, land grabbers and others involved in crimes. Keep an eye on suspicious persons within the limits of your police station and ensure the implementation of the National Action Plan, he directed.